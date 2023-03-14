Celebrity Stylist Law Roach, famous for styling Hollywood star Zendaya announced his retirement much to fashion world's shock! The now retired American fashion stylist in a heartfelt Instagram post writes, "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out." It was followed by three red hearts!

