Len Goodman died on April 22 at a hospice in Kent due to bone cancer. Besides Dancing With the Stars, Len also featured On Strictly Come Dancing from the time of its launch in 2004 to 2016, and was popular with the viewers. His manager, Jackie Gill released a statement saying "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

View Len's Death News Here:

Dancing With the Stars' Len Goodman has sadly passed away at 78. pic.twitter.com/gA1FUr7SdI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 24, 2023

