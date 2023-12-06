Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy are the winners of the 32nd season of the show Dancing with the Stars. While Xochitl and Val were crowned as the champions, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach bagged the second spot in the finale of the dance competition show. Ariana Madix-Pasha Pashkov and Charity Lawson-Artem Chigvintsev bagged the third and fourth spots, respectively. Dancing with the Stars’ Len Goodman Dies at 78 Due to Bone Cancer.

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy Win Dancing With The Stars S32

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy have won Season 32 of Dancing With The Stars. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/qcAE8PYxYG — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 6, 2023

