Iman Shumpert and had appeared on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars with Daniella Karagach. Iman, who had won NBA championship in 2016, has been crowned as the winner even outside the basketball court. The 31-year-old has been crowned as the winner of Dancing with the Stars season 30 and has created history by becoming the first ever NBA player to win ABC’s dance competition. The NBA star’s partner even shared a heartfelt post for him in which she mentioned, “@imanshumpert you are a gem of a human being and I’m so proud of the dancer you’ve become. You are the epitome of @dancingabc and I’m so grateful to have been paired with you.”

Dancing With The Stars Season 30 Winner Iman Shumpert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniella Karagach Pashkova (@daniellakaragach)

Iman Shumpert With Daniella Karagach

