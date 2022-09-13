After flipping the script at the 2022 Met Gala's, Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind again prove why they are Hollywood's best power couple. In quite the dapper look at the 74th Emmy Awards, the couple posed for cameras and continued to do what they do the best as the actor put on a fine suit while the Danish director selected a great dress. Met Gala 2022: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind Flip the Script With Their Eye Catching Looks at the Red Carpet! (View Pic).

Check Out the Photo:

Elvira Lind and Oscar Isaac at the 2022 #Emmyshttps://t.co/X9MKj6Ld1D — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)