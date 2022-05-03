Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind had everybody's eyes on them as they showed up to the red carpet in the most showstopping way possible. Flipping the script, Oscar Isaac wears a black dress while his wife, Elvira Rind, wore a suit. The couple looked extremely stylish walking down the carpet and definitely captured the attention there.

Check Out Their Look Below:

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind for the #MetGalapic.twitter.com/qAXrqsk8Vg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 3, 2022

