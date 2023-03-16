Composer Sidhant Kapoor, who is legendary Singer Mahendra Kapoor's grandson launched his first single "Beparwah". Actress Tabu was present at the press conference to extend support. The single is inspired by the spirited lives of children from the slums. The verses of this song are similar to the poem Slum Children at Play by writer Ruskin Bond. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Shares This BTS Video to Wish Co-Star Tabu on Her 52nd Birthday – WATCH.

Eminent actress #Tabu launched the music video of #SidhantKapoor’s #Beparwah: https://t.co/KgQ2UUEQw4

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2023

