During Lionsgate's CinemaCon presentation, it was confirmed that Ana de Armas will star in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. The Movie will be directed by Len Wiseman who is best known for directing the Underworld movies. It will be written by Shay Hatten of Army of the Dead fame. Filming is set to begin this summer.

