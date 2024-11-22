Ana de Armas was recently spotted enjoying a stroll through the streets of Madrid with Manuel Anido Cuesta, and the pictures of the two have quickly gone viral. The Ballerina actress was seen walking with Manuel, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, before they paused to share a tender kiss. Ana was previously in a relationship with Ben Affleck. She and Affleck were first romantically linked in early 2020 while filming the thriller in New Orleans, but the couple parted ways in January 2021. Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Emailed Her After His Split From Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas With Manuel Anido Cuesta

Estas imágenes deben recorrer el mundo, que no tengan piedad. La famosa actriz Ana de Armas fue fotografiada en Madrid junto al genocida cubano Manuel Anido Cuesta, hijastro del dictador Díaz Canel y posible sucesor. Son pareja. Asesinos. Disfrutando por Madrid como si nada. pic.twitter.com/2wqxYujt39 — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) November 20, 2024

Ana de Armas & Manuel Anido Cuesta Kissing

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)