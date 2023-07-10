The first reactions for Barbie are out and it looks like Greta Gerwig has added another stunning film to her filmography. Being hailed as a "total crowd" pleaser by those who got to watch it early, the film is being called "heartfelt" and "hilarious" by many. Ryan Gosling's "himbo Ken" is also being lauded and is being called one of the best parts of the film. Here are some of the first reactions. Barbie Movie Premiere in LA! Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Gal Gadot and More Celebs Grace the Pink Carpet in Style (View Pics and Videos).

A Triumph!

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd — Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023

Heartfelt and Hilarious!

#Barbie REVIEW: Heartfelt & hilarious! Margot Robbie’s crown jewel performance (Oscars here we come). It’s super fun, endearing & magical with a 3rd act that’ll beach you off. This isn’t just another comedy, it’s Greta Gerwig’s BEST movie ever!! A fitting end setting what’s next pic.twitter.com/qXPM8gSiqs — Atom (@theatomreview) July 10, 2023

An Absolute Marvel!

Greta Gerwig’s #Barbie is an ABSOLUTE marvel of a film. She is able to infuse this simple story with so much emotion, excitement, and comedy. Her style shines bright. Margot Robbie and gosling shine brighter then the sun, this is such a great movie. The hype is REAL. pic.twitter.com/Y6cPbT7nHS — brian long (@brianlo16160896) July 10, 2023

Deeply Cathartic!

#Barbie was a deeply cathartic experience. It’s about industrialization of art/iconography forming sensibility instead of individualism, and Greta tells it with so much joy and heart. I was cackling at Gosling’s himbo Ken one scene and bawling my eyes out at the next. A classic — ty (@DennisDuganFan) July 10, 2023

A Knockout!

No surprise - #Barbie is a knockout. As a comedy, it’s a total crowd pleaser - as an indictment of capitalistic feminism and urgent call to go ahead and eat our pets if trapped with them following a major earthquake it is devastating. Gosling steals the show - absolutely loved it — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) July 10, 2023

