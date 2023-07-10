The much anticipated movie Barbie's global premiere took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in LA on July 9 and must say it was a starry affair. Right from celebs, fashion enthusiasts to influencers, many graced the pink carpet and turned heads. Gal Gadot, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Drag Queen Trixie Mattel and more stunned in fashionable attires at the film's first ever premiere. Check it out. Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Upcoming Film Is a Joyride to a Crazy Land (Watch Video).
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie as the ‘Solo in the Spotlight’ Barbie for the #Barbie premiere. pic.twitter.com/5uGyC6REqC
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj at the #Barbie premiere in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/G1c24DWBts
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa stuns at the #Barbie premiere. https://t.co/g2pVlNS5DQ
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot at the L.A. premiere of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/YUPMZL3OJ7
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023
Simu Liu
Simu Liu at the L.A. premiere of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/nivMNOBsJT
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023
Trixie Mattel
Trixie Mattel stuns for the #Barbie premiere in Los Angeles. https://t.co/iAnECutf6d
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling at the L.A. premiere of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/eSZIMX2alS
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at the L.A. premiere of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/vG0mF6iGvw
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023
Ava Max
Ava Max at the L.A. premiere of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/2PbGJqnmNW
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023
