The much anticipated movie Barbie's global premiere took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in LA on July 9 and must say it was a starry affair. Right from celebs, fashion enthusiasts to influencers, many graced the pink carpet and turned heads. Gal Gadot, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Drag Queen Trixie Mattel and more stunned in fashionable attires at the film's first ever premiere. Check it out. Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Upcoming Film Is a Joyride to a Crazy Land (Watch Video).

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie as the ‘Solo in the Spotlight’ Barbie for the #Barbie premiere. pic.twitter.com/5uGyC6REqC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj at the #Barbie premiere in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/G1c24DWBts — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

Dua Lipa

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot at the L.A. premiere of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/YUPMZL3OJ7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

Simu Liu

Simu Liu at the L.A. premiere of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/nivMNOBsJT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel stuns for the #Barbie premiere in Los Angeles. https://t.co/iAnECutf6d — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling at the L.A. premiere of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/eSZIMX2alS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the L.A. premiere of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/vG0mF6iGvw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

Ava Max

Ava Max at the L.A. premiere of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/2PbGJqnmNW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

