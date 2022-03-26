Chris Evans has shared a post on Twitter and clarified about his verified social media accounts. The Marvel star has requested all his fans to be cautious and not be fooled by any fake accounts under his name. He mentioned in his post, “I would never, ever reach out to fans asking for money. If that’s happening to you, it’s fake.”

Chris Evans On His Social Media Accounts

Just a reminder, I only have one Twitter account and one Instagram account. They’re both verified. And I would never, ever reach out to fans asking for money. If that’s happening to you, it’s fake. No matter what the fake account is saying, don’t believe it. They’re scamming you. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 25, 2022

