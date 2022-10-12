After receiving acclaim for starring as Oswald Cobblepot in the highly acclaimed The Batman, Colin Farrell is set to receive his own spinoff show that will show him climbing up Gotham's crime ladder. With production set to begin soon, Farrell has revealed a bit about the show saying that it's set to take place a week after the events of The Batman. He also dished on the opening scene by saying that it begins with him standing in Carmine Falcone's office with water splashing on his feet as Gotham is flooded. The Batman Spinoff Series The Penguin Starring Colin Farrell Officially Ordered at HBO Max.

Check Out the Tweet:

Colin Farrell on the Penguin, for ExtraTV "It starts about a week after the film ends, so Gotham is still somewhat underwater. I read the first script for the first episode and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone's office..." pic.twitter.com/ijWn7dvW6Z — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) October 11, 2022

