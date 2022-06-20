The new teaser for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has premiered, and it looks like fans of the classic anime series are in for yet another treat. Gohan takes on the evil organisation the Red Ribbon army in the trailer, and the battle looks to be legendary. Directed by Tetsurô Kodama, the film is also schedule release in India on August 26, 2022 in theatres. One Punch Man Anime Series To Get Live Action Film Adaptation, Justin Lin Set To Direct.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)