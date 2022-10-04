Brahmastra Part One - Shiva has been doing decent business at the box office, and the makers have been bringing out some of its track, post the release. One such track is the "Shiva theme" that has been playing since the motion poster came out. Now a video is going viral is going viral that claims Shiva theme bears some semblance to this particular theme musical piece called "Black Goku Theme" from Dragon Ball Super, if the latter is played at 1.5x times its speed. Brahmastra: From Swades to Harry Potter, 11 Movies and Series Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-Starrer Reminded Us Of!

Listen to the video and you decide:

Here's Shiva's Theme Played During Brahmastra Motion Poster:

Here's the Theme Music from DragonBall Super:

