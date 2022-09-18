The long list of allegations against Ezra Miller continues to grow as in a new piece by Vanity Fair states that the actor used to verbally and emotionally abuse those around them. Talking to multiple sources, the article stated that Ezra used to have an alter in their house where women would have to put their phones in and give out offerings as well. The actor also referred to themself as Jesus and the Devil. Ezra Miller Meets Warner Bros’ Team To Discuss ‘The Flash’ Amid Legal Trouble, Actor Announces They Are Seeking Treatment for ‘Complex Mental Health Issues'.

