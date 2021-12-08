Google has rolled its top search results for the year 2021 from every category. Talking about the movies that have been the most searched globally, the top two names are from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Eternals and Black Widow. The third most searched film globally is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Red Notice are the two films that have been in the top five category in the most searched movies list globally.

2021 Top Searched Movies Globally

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)