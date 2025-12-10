Google has announced a major new update to its Search Console with the introduction of weekly and monthly views. This update makes it easier for users to understand long-term traffic trends. Previously, the Google Search Console only showed daily data, which made it difficult for users to see the bigger picture due to normal day-to-day fluctuations. Google said on its website, “Today, we are excited to introduce a new feature in the Search Console Performance report: weekly and monthly views. This new functionality lets you adjust the time aggregation of any of the performance charts, helping you smooth out daily changes and focus on the overall trend of traffic to your website.” This update is especially helpful when comparing periods like “last three months” vs “previous three months,” as weekly or monthly aggregation removes mismatches caused by weekends and day-specific spikes. The feature is rolling out globally starting today. Google Pixel 10a Expected To Launch Soon; Spotted on Verizon’s Certification Site; Check Tipped Specifications and Features.

Today, we are excited to introduce a new feature in the Search Console Performance report: weekly and monthly views. https://t.co/gjJyOybEhX This new functionality allows you to adjust the time aggregation of any of the performance charts, helping you smooth out daily changes… pic.twitter.com/yjTVA075Fx — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 10, 2025

