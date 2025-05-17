Guns N’ Roses India Concert 2025: Mumbai Rains Play Havoc, BookMyShow Issues Advisory for Venue, Says ‘Owing to the Heavy Rains Today, Here’s an IMPORTANT Update’

The onslaught of early rains in Mumbai in the heart of summer on Saturday, May 17, has left organisers of the Guns N’ Roses India Concert 2025 worried. Ticketing and events website BookmyShow has issued an advisory to fans attending the Guns N’ Roses Mumbai Concert on May 17 in effect of the heavy rains in the city. The Guns N’ Roses India Tour 2025 Mumbai concert is being held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in the southern part of the city. Although there are lesser incidents of water-logging in the area, the Race Course ground is expected to be sloshy due to rains. BookMyShow has posted a new set of rules for the concert venue, including no parking available at the venue and the likelihood of “patchy” mobile network, and urging concert-goers to follow certain guidelines. After the opening acts, Guns N’ Roses is set to perform live at 6:45 PM in Mumbai. “Owing to the heavy rains today, here’s an IMPORTANT update for today’s concert 🚨 Go through it all, before you get ready to rock”, said BMS on Instagram. Take a look. Guns N’ Roses Announces Mumbai Concert: Rock Legends Return to India After 12 Years – Ticket Details, Dates and Venue Revealed!

BookMyShow Issues Advisory for Guns n' Roses India Concert 2025 in Mumbai

