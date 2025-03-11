Music lovers in India are having a great time from the past few months with concerts and tours being held by several international artistes including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Cigarettes After Sex among others. Now legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is making a long-awaited return to the country with a concert in Mumbai. The popular group will return to India after more than 12 years with a rocking concert at Mumbai's iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17, 2025. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: Chris Martin Dedicates Heartfelt Song to Jasprit Bumrah, Calls Him ‘Best Bowler’ (Watch Video).

Guns N’ Roses To Perform in India After 12 Years

Guns N' Roses is set to return to India with a massive concert at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17. The thrilling announcement was shared on the rock band's official social media handles on Tuesday (March 11). This marks the group's first performance in the country since 2012, when they rocked multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Known for their timeless hits like "Sweet Child O' Mine," "November Rain," "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," "Welcome to the Jungle," and "Don't Cry," among others, their upcoming concert in India promises to be a night of unforgettable memories.

Guns N’ Roses Announce Mumbai Concert for May 2025

How To Book Tickets for Guns n’ Roses Mumbai Concert

Fans eager to secure a spot at the upcoming Guns N' Roses concert in Mumbai can take advantage of the exclusive pre-sale for Kotak Mahindra Bank customers on BookMyShow on March 17, 2025, at 12 PM IST, offering early access to the tickets. The general ticket sale will go live on the platform on March 19, 2025 at 4 PM IST. ‘Guns N’ Roses’ Icon Slash Shares Emotional Post on Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Death at 25; Says ‘My Heart Is Permanently Fractured’.

Guns N' Roses' India concert is a part of their 2025 tour consisting of major cities across Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Alongside their original lineup - Axl Rose (Vocals, Piano), Slash (Guitar) and Duff McKagan (Bass Guitar), the tour will also include special guests like Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Sex Pistols at select locations. Are you excited?

