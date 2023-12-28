An incident involving the actor known for portraying James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, unfolded on November 1 in Yellowstone National Park. Allegedly, Brosnan accessed restricted areas the mammoth terraces and thermal zones, which were closed to the public at that time. Federal prosecutors in Wyoming, USA filed charges related to this event on December 26. The charges are categorised as a petty offence, as indicated in the court docket. Pierce Brosnan Birthday Special: Did You Know He Originally Turned Down the Role of James Bond? 5 Interesting Facts About the Actor That Will Surprise You!.

Pierce Brosnan Faces Charges For Trespassing Into Restricted Area:

Pierce Brosnan cited for walking in a restricted geothermal area at Yellowstone park https://t.co/mosEwggAQd — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 28, 2023

