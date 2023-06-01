A woman daring to take a selfie with a giant bison has gone viral. A woman was seen in Yellowstone National Park posing for selfies with one of the park's native bison, even caressing the animal, undoubtedly unaware of the risk. Another tourist, who couldn't believe what he saw, captured the incident on camera. He posted the video on social media with the caption, “Queen Touron of Yellowstone. Sighted at Biscuit Basin. She was trying to pet it. It was insane. Like inches. Her arrogance was so infuriating. People were telling her to move away and she kept posing for like 10 minutes. [sic].” Netizens slammed the woman after the video went viral. TouronsOfYellowstone reshared the man's post on Instagram to highlight examples of bad behaviour at US National Parks. Cheetah Deaths Raise Red Flags on Viability of ‘Mock Natural Habitat’ Kuno National Park.

Watch the Viral Video of a Woman Trying To Take Selfies With a Resting Bison:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone)

See Netizen’s Reaction to the Viral Video:

Netizens Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

