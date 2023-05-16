Pierce Brosnan is a national treasure in every sense of the word. A posh talent that just oozes charisma, he is an actor of immense talent and has a captivating screen presence that will have your eyes glued to the screen constantly. From being the man with a license to kill to saving the world alongside a superpowered anti-hero, Brosnan is definitely one of the most popular actors of our time. Pierce Brosnan Birthday Special: From Goldeneye to Mrs Doubtfire, 5 of the James Bond Actor’s Best Films Ranked According to IMDb.

While you have seen Brosnan’s huge escapades on the big screen, you might be surprised to know that the actor’s life is filled with surprising trivia that will certainly shock you. For example: did you know that he almost passed on playing Bond? So, to celebrate this legendary actor’s 70th birthday, here are five interesting facts about Pierce Brosnan that will surprise you.

He Used to Be a Professional Fire-Eater

Before Brosnan found fame, he used to be a professional fire-eater. While preparing to be an actor, Brosnan picked up the skill and quickly found success working at a circus being a fire-eater. While he would still continue it, Brosnan would have to drop the hobby after an incident that caused some serious injury to his mouth.

He Is a Really Good Painter

Aside from fire-eating and acting, Brosnan is also a great painter. Like his previous career of fire-eating, Brosnan was also pursuing art for a while before getting into starring in films. He would work as an illustrator, and his dream was of becoming a painter.

He is an OBE

Brosnan was personally made an honorary Officer of the Oder of the British Empire by the late Queen Elizabeth II. This was done due to the huge contribution the actor has given to the British film industry. However, due to his Irish heritage he could just be made an honorary officer and not a full one.

He Was Gifted a BMW Car For Every Bond Film

After the filming of all of his Bond movies, Brosnan was gifted a BMW car. This gift itself is extremely special as all the Bond films are known for their exquisite cars, and on top of getting to be James Bond and receiving a BMW at the end of it all is a damn good deal.

He Originally Passed on Playing James Bond

Yeah, exactly – it’s hard to imagine Brosnan not playing Bond, however, it was what happened. During the production of The Living Daylights, Brosnan was approached to play Bond, but due to him filming a series at the time, he was forced to turn down the role and Timothy Dalton was cast in his place. Thankfully, Brosnan was approached again for Goldeneye and the rest is history. Pierce Brosnan Birthday Special: 5 Best Moments of the Actor As James Bond That Deserve a Revisit! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pierce Brosnan is definitely one of the most respected talents of our time, and with this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

