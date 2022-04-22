Recently many actors have started commenting on method acting. Will Poulter, Mads Mikkelsen and Robert Pattinson to name a few. Jon Bernthal has joined that list too as he has criticised the process of it. Talking about it, Bernthal said that he doesn't really roll with the fact that people will have to call you by your character's name.

Check Out The Full Quote Below:

Jon Bernthal on method acting "I guarantee you that making everybody call you by your character name and not showering for eight months was not what Stanislavski had in mind ... I don't roll like that" (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/MzfBgnem1H — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 22, 2022

