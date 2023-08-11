Kevin Costner attended The Eras Tour in Los Angeles along with his daughter Grace Avery. He posted few videos and pic from Taylor Swift’s concert and shared how he enjoyed the event. He even called himself ‘officially a Swiftie’ while penning thoughtful notes from the singer’s show in Los Angeles. Kevin wrote, “I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!” Taylor Swift Receives 8 Minutes of Standing Ovation from Crowd During Eras Tour Concert (Watch Video).

Kevin Costner At The Eras Tour

