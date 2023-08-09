During the fifth night of Eras Tour in Inglewood, CA, global superstar Taylor Swift basked in a heartwarming moment as the crowd at SoFi Stadium erupted into an extraordinary standing ovation, lasting an impressive 8 minutes. The heartfelt tribute came as Swift graced the stage with her mesmerising performance, captivating fans with her iconic hits and magnetic stage presence. Notable personalities, including actress Emma Stone, Swift's close friend Selena Gomez, and social media sensation Noah Beck, were spotted among the thrilled audience. Taylor Swift Adds Six More Stops For Eras Tour Concert After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Request.

