During the fifth night of Eras Tour in Inglewood, CA, global superstar Taylor Swift basked in a heartwarming moment as the crowd at SoFi Stadium erupted into an extraordinary standing ovation, lasting an impressive 8 minutes. The heartfelt tribute came as Swift graced the stage with her mesmerising performance, captivating fans with her iconic hits and magnetic stage presence. Notable personalities, including actress Emma Stone, Swift's close friend Selena Gomez, and social media sensation Noah Beck, were spotted among the thrilled audience. Taylor Swift Adds Six More Stops For Eras Tour Concert After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Request.
Check Out The Video Here:
Taylor Swift received an 8-minute standing ovation from the crowd at her Eras Tour in Los Angeles tonight.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)