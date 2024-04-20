Taylor Swift has created Spotify history with her latest release, "The Tortured Poets Department", becoming the first album to earn 313 million streams on its first day, making it the biggest debut of all time on the music streaming platform. Swift now has the top three most streamed albums in a single day, with the previous record held by "Midnights" with 184.9 million streams and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" with 176 million streams. Taylor Swift Teams Up With Post Malone in New ‘Fortnight’ Music Video – Must See!.

Taylor Swift Creates Spotify History With “The Tortured Poets Department”

On April 19th, 2024, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day, and Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/g2tzdzdgCC — Spotify (@Spotify) April 19, 2024

