After 18 years together, Lisa Bonet, 56, known legally as Lilakoi Moon, has initiated divorce proceedings from her husband, 44-year-old Jason Momoa. The couple announced their separation almost two years ago. The divorce documents, filed in Los Angeles county court, attribute irreconcilable differences as the cause. Both parties have agreed on a financial settlement, with no request for financial support. The couple plans for joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, as outlined in the filed documents. Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce from Jason Momoa 2 Years After Couple Announced Breakup.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa File For Divorce

