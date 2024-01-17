Actress Lynne Marta, best known for her roles in the films Footloose and Joe Kidd, has passed away at her home in Los Angeles. The actress died on January 11, 2024, at the age of 78. Her close friend Christ Saint-Hilaire confirmed that the actress lost her battle with cancer. Marta's first film as an actress was Red Sky at Morning, released in 1971. Marta began to appear in numerous TV shows during the 70s and 80s, but it was her performance as Elma in the 1972 film Joe Kidd, starring Clint Eastwood, that made her a popular face among the public. Lynne is survived by her sister, MJ. Lynne Marta, Known for Joe Kidd and Footloose, Passes Away at 78 After Battle With Cancer.

Lynne Marta Passes Away at 78:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)