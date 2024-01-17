American actor Lynne Marta, who acted in films such as Joe Kidd and Footloose, has died, Hollywood Reporter reported. She was 78. Marta died on January 11 at her Los Angeles home following a battle with cancer, according to her friend Chris Saint-Hilaire. She also appeared in episodes of Aaron Spelling's The Mod Squad, The Rookies, Starsky & Hutch, Charlie's Angels, Vega$, and Matt Houston, as well as Quinn Martin's The F.B.I., Dan August, Cannon, The Streets of San Francisco, Barnaby Jones, The Manhunter, and Caribe. Brandi Mallory of ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Passes Away at 40.

Marta, the younger of two daughters, was born October 30, 1945, in Somerville, New Jersey. Her father, George, served as New Jersey's commissioner of air and water pollution. She began her career on the syndicated adolescent dance show The Lloyd Thaxton Show. Her television credits include Then Came Bronson, Gunsmoke, Kojak, Medical Centre, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Rockford Files, Knight Rider, Designing Women, and Law & Order. She appeared in several films, including Red Sky at Morning, Help Me, I'm Possessed, and Blood Beach. Jack Axelrod, Grey's Anatomy Actor, Passes Away at 93.

Lynne Marta, Joe Kidd Actor Dies at 78 After Battling Cancer

Footloose actress Lynne Marta dies at home aged 78 after cancer battle Lynne Marta, who was best known for playing Lulu Warnicker in the iconic eighties film Footloose, has died at the age of 78 following a battle with cancer. Article credit pic.twitter.com/kRrQYDWRZV — Let's Talk About Dis Shidd (@MrsBarnesII) January 17, 2024

Marta had an open relationship with David Soul, a Starsky & Hutch star who was married to actress Karen Carlson, according to People in 1983. "All through the Starsky & Hutch years, David and Lynne lived together but spent time with other people," according to the publication. In 1977, she starred alongside him on his David Soul and Friends TV special, as per the Hollywood Reporter. Her survivors include her sister, MJ, and her cat, Mr. Peaches.