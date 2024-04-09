Prepare to be captivated once again as Now You See Me 3 gears up to commence filming on May 31, promising a spellbinding return to the realm of illusion and magic. The third installment of the magical heist franchise will delve deeper into the adventures of the magician troupe, Four Horsemen. The film will introduce fresh faces to the world they inhabit, alongside the original cast such as Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, and Lizzy Caplan to reprise their roles. Now You See Me 3: Ruben Fleischer To Direct, Uncharted Director Says ‘I Am a Lifelong Fan of Heist Movies'.

Now You See Me 3: Filming Set to Begin on May 31

‘NOW YOU SEE ME 3’ is reportedly set to begin filming on May 31. (Via: https://t.co/pQ39NHt8Mj) pic.twitter.com/ptFuZNNPEM — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 9, 2024

