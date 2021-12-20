Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's Uncharted has finally gotten a release date in India. As the action-adventure film will be out in the Indian theatres on February 18 next year. The movie will release in four languages i.e English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Helmed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted is based on a superhit video game series of the same name. The flick releases on the same date in abroad too.

Uncharted Release Date in India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures IN (@sonypicturesin)

