Denis Villeneuve's Dune scooped another technical award at 94th Academy Awards. It won the Best Visual Effects Award beating the likes of Free Guy, Spider-Man: No Way Home among others.

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)