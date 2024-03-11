(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Donald Trump's Criticism with Humorous Retort At The 96th Academy Awards (Watch Video)
Jimmy Kimmel said Blah, blah, blah…Okay, now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on RruthSsocial. Anyone? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 11, 2024 08:39 AM IST