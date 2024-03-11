Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel didn't shy away from addressing former President Donald Trump's recent social media criticism during the 96th Academy Awards telecast. Just moments before Al Pacino presented the award for Best Picture to Oppenheimer, Kimmel took the opportunity to read Trump's tweet aloud, sparking laughter from the audience. With his trademark wit, Kimmel fired back at Trump, playfully suggesting that the former president's time might be better spent elsewhere, all while keeping the atmosphere light-hearted and entertaining. Watch the video to see the exchange unfold! Oscars 2024: Host Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Dig at Dakota Johnson's Madame Web in The Opening Monologue!.

Host Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump at Oscars