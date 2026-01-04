Captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, Saturday evening, January 3, after being captured by US forces earlier in the day. The White House's Rapid Response released a video of Nicolas Maduro being 'perp-walked' as he was brought to the DEA office in New York. Meanwhile, Maduro was seen in three different outfits since his capture by the US forces, and netizens were quick to notice it. "What are we up to?" one user asked, while another questioned, "Are we giving him a full wardrobe?" "What is this a fashion show?" the third one quipped. Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro ‘Perp-Walked’ Into New York DEA Office After US Capture (Watch Video).
Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima
Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/omF2UpDJhA
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026
Maduro Captured by US Forces
🚨 JUST IN: Photos released of Maduro giving a THUMBS UP to the cameras flanked by federal agents in the US
He seems awfully happy to be facing life in prison.
TIME FOR A SWIFT CONVICTION! pic.twitter.com/P8WsP3oRex
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 4, 2026
Captured Maduro Escorted by Forces
🚨 BREAKING: Venezuelans are rejoicing after HUMILIATING footage is released of "tough guy" Nicolas Maduro being escorted while shackled after arriving in the United States
Get ready for life in prison.
He deserves the justice that's coming. Welcome to the United States. pic.twitter.com/e1kqFd6PE4
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 4, 2026
Nicolas Maduro Perp-Walked
Maduro perp walk. pic.twitter.com/e1Maaun5EK
— Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) January 4, 2026
???
Another outfit change?? What are we up to? 7??
— fedupwiththefed (@Iespaulsrule) January 4, 2026
Full Wardrobe?
That’s the third outfit we have seen him in today, are we giving him a full wardrobe?
— SLAW (@saaazzzzzzzz) January 4, 2026
'Is This a Fashion Show?', Asks User
They’ve changed his outfit 3 times what is this a fashion show? 🤣🤣🤣
— Maile (@MaileOnX) January 4, 2026
Did He?
So what, did he go take a shower and change clothes pic.twitter.com/ZKQLQAp8nW
— 🐶 ❤️ 🐾 (@Luvmypitbuls) January 4, 2026
