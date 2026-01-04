Netizens React to Nicolas Maduro’s Outfit Changes in New Photos and Videos (Photo Credits: X)

Captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, Saturday evening, January 3, after being captured by US forces earlier in the day. The White House's Rapid Response released a video of Nicolas Maduro being 'perp-walked' as he was brought to the DEA office in New York. Meanwhile, Maduro was seen in three different outfits since his capture by the US forces, and netizens were quick to notice it. "What are we up to?" one user asked, while another questioned, "Are we giving him a full wardrobe?" "What is this a fashion show?" the third one quipped. Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro ‘Perp-Walked’ Into New York DEA Office After US Capture (Watch Video).

