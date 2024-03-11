Jimmy Kimmel's Talks About Madame Web At The Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel makes a dig at 'Madame Web' during his open monologue at the #Oscars:
"The people in this room somehow managed to come up with so many excellent films and memorable performances, this night is full of enormous talent, and untold potential, but so was Madame Web." pic.twitter.com/ctv3aqbpXf
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 10, 2024
