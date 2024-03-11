In his fourth stint hosting the Oscars in 2024, Jimmy Kimmel opened the evening with a nod to the impressive talent gathered in the room, acknowledging the wealth of exceptional films and memorable performances. Yet, in a light-hearted twist, he humorously likened the boundless potential of the event to that of Dakota Johnson's recently released movie, Madame Web, showcasing his signature blend of wit and charm to set the tone for the star-studded night ahead. Oscars 2024 Best Dressed Celebs: Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Ariana Grande, and Other A-Listers Dazzle on the Red Carpet!.

Jimmy Kimmel's Talks About Madame Web At The Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel makes a dig at 'Madame Web' during his open monologue at the #Oscars: "The people in this room somehow managed to come up with so many excellent films and memorable performances, this night is full of enormous talent, and untold potential, but so was Madame Web." pic.twitter.com/ctv3aqbpXf — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 10, 2024

