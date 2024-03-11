The 96th Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Ryan Gosling gave an iconic performance on the song 'I'm Just Ken' from Barbie. The actor opted for an all-pink look and absolutely nailed it! Emma Stone, Greta Gregwig, America Ferrera, and Margot Robbie joined the fun. Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Light Up 96th Academy Awards Stage with 'Barbenheimer' Banter (Watch Video).

Watch Ryan Gosling's performance at Oscars:

Ryan Gosling performs 'I'm Just Ken' at the #Oscars 🎤pic.twitter.com/GsM5iYehJh — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 11, 2024

