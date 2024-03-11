At the Oscars, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, known for their roles in Barbie and Oppenheimer respectively, humorously acknowledged the playful competition between their blockbuster movies by coining the term Barbenheimer. Both the actors presented a tribute to stunt performers; they light-heartedly teased the rivalry between their films, which coincidentally premiered on the same day last year. Gosling expressed relief at restoring the playful feud, showcasing camaraderie amidst the Hollywood buzz. Oscars 2024: Netizens in Disbelief As Margot Robbie’s Barbie Loses to Emma Stone’s Poor Things in Production Design Category at the 96th Academy Awards.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling at The Oscars

#Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt and #Barbie star Ryan Gosling give digs at each other about #Barbenheimer at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/iaGqlGcfOL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

