Raven Symone, known for her role in the early 2000s Disney series That's So Raven, recently made intriguing claims about her psychic abilities. The 37-year-old actor revealed that she possesses similar gifts to her beloved Disney character, Raven Baxter. During an episode of her podcast, The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, co-hosted with her wife Miranda Maday, Symone shared her experiences of being able to "read energy" upon entering a room. She also stated that she could perceive scenes that might happen to her in other dimensions. Playfully acknowledging the pun, she exclaimed, "I believe in psychics, pun f***ing intended," connecting her present beliefs to her iconic TV character. Raven Symone Opens Up About Her Married Life with Girlfriend Miranda Maday, Says ‘It’s like a Hot Toddy in Winter ’.

Raven-Symoné says she has certain psychic visions like her character in 'That’s So Raven':

“I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird,'” pic.twitter.com/dBP4hPA9XY

