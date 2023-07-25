Raven Symone, known for her role in the early 2000s Disney series That's So Raven, recently made intriguing claims about her psychic abilities. The 37-year-old actor revealed that she possesses similar gifts to her beloved Disney character, Raven Baxter. During an episode of her podcast, The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, co-hosted with her wife Miranda Maday, Symone shared her experiences of being able to "read energy" upon entering a room. She also stated that she could perceive scenes that might happen to her in other dimensions. Playfully acknowledging the pun, she exclaimed, "I believe in psychics, pun f***ing intended," connecting her present beliefs to her iconic TV character. Raven Symone Opens Up About Her Married Life with Girlfriend Miranda Maday, Says ‘It’s like a Hot Toddy in Winter’.
Raven-Symoné says she has certain psychic visions like her character in 'That’s So Raven':
“I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird,'” pic.twitter.com/dBP4hPA9XY
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)