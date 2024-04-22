At her Coachella performance on April 12, singer-actress Suki Waterhouse disclosed the gender of her recent addition to the family. Suki announced the birth of her baby girl with Robert Pattinson. New photos of the couple with their daughter have emerged on the internet. During a family breakfast outing on April 21 in Los Angeles, the couple was seen happily pushing their baby in a stroller, with Robert and Suki flashing smiles as they walked along the LA streets. It's A Girl! Suki Waterhouse Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby During Coachella Performance (Watch Video).

Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse With Their Daughter

April 21: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse enjoying a breakfast outing with their daughter in LAhttps://t.co/zkKWhdre6A pic.twitter.com/agPIDHnTE5 — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) April 22, 2024

