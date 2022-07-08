It looks like Marvel Studios isn't the only one bringing goods to San Diego Comic Con as DC is also bringing something of its own. Taking to Instagram, Zachary Levi confirmed that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be having a panel on July 23 and that he is back! Directed by David Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on December 21, 2022. Shazam! Fury of the Gods Moved to a December 21 Release To Avoid Clash With Avatar: The Way of Water.

