Shazam: Fury of the Gods will no longer hit the theatres on the same day as Avatar 2, which is December 16. The makers of Zachary Levi's film revealed the new release date at Comic-Con. The movie, directed by David F. Sanberg and produced by Peter Safran will now hit the theatres on December 21.

'SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS' has been moved to December 21. It will no longer release on the same day as 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' See what other release dates have changed: https://t.co/waj4ShmsqR pic.twitter.com/8UV13N5tME — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 27, 2022

