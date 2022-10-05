Velma has been finally revealed as a lesbian in Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! and fans are rejoicing about one of their favourite characters coming out of the closet on screen. But if you're wondering, is Velma just going to be a lesbian and not have a love interest? The answer is yes! She does have a love interest. Meet Coco Diablo, the cute and brainy designer who stole Velma's heart the moment she laid eyes on her. Velma Dinkley Will Be a Lesbian in New Animated Scooby-Doo Movie ‘Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!’.

Jinkies

Aren't They Adorable?

Velma finally has her first lesbian love interest in 'Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!' Meet the devilishly dapper designer who earned her affection 🔎 https://t.co/ZWLBmFr9xU pic.twitter.com/VlY626YiBy — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)