During a concert at Mohegan Sun in Montville, Connecticut, legendary musician Billy Joel, 75, faced a shocking moment onstage. While performing his iconic 1980 hit "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me," the rockstar lost his balance and fell to the ground. A fan-recorded video captures Joel twirling his microphone stand before staggering and tumbling onto his side, eventually rolling onto his back. Unfazed, Joel quickly regained his composure, seamlessly finishing the song and even playing another track before wrapping up the show. Check out the clip below. David Johansen, New York Dolls Frontman, Dies at 75 After Battle With Cancer.

Billy Joel's Dramatic Fall Onstage During Live Gig

What happened to Billy Joel at the concert? pic.twitter.com/wP4eVBoZIK — BlueBayNetwork (@BlueBayNetwork) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)