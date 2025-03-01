Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): David Johansen, the lead singer of the punk rock band New York Dolls, has passed away at the age of 75, confirmed his daughter on Friday at his home in New York City, reported Deadline.

Johansen, also known by his stage name Buster Poindexter, had been battling stage 4 cancer. His daughter had revealed his diagnosis last month, saying that his medical treatment over the years had caused financial strain on the family.

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Teaser: Power-Packed Dialogues From Salman Khan's Action Film That Redefine Mass Entertainment!.

"Five years ago at the beginning of the pandemic we discovered that David's cancer had progressed and he had a brain tumor. There have been complications ever since. He's never made his diagnosis public, as he and my mother Mara are generally very private people, but we feel compelled to share this now, due to the increasingly severe financial burden our family is facing," she wrote in a statement, according to Deadline.

Johansen was one of the pioneers of punk music. His work with the New York Dolls helped shape the genre in the early 1970s. He was also the subject of the Martin Scorsese documentary, "Personality Crisis: One Night Only", which explored his career.

Also Read | 'KingstonPosterContest': India's First Sea Horror Adventure Film Makers Announce Poster Contest for Audiences and Fans, Actor-Cum Producer GV Prakash Kumar Shares Timeline on X.

After his time with the New York Dolls, Johansen continued his career in music and acting. In the 1980s, he rebranded himself as Buster Poindexter, known for his hit song "Hot Hot Hot." He later formed The Harry Smiths, performing blues and folk music.

Apart from music, Johansen also appeared in several movies, including the holiday classic "Scrooged" with Bill Murray and the comedy "Let It Ride" starring Richard Dreyfuss. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)