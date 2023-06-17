Toy story fans, we have some good news for you. According to reports, Disney has announced a return to the world of Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 5. Yes, you heard us right. Well, an official release date for Toy Story 5 has not been announced so far and its status is 'in development' at Pixar. Stay tuned for more updates.Toy Story 5: Tim Allen to Return as Buzz Lightyear in Disney Film's Sequel.

Check Out The Twitter Here:

Both Buzz and Woody are confirmed to return for ‘Toy Story 5.’ 🔗: https://t.co/zEt46ph9MP pic.twitter.com/wbSJBao2xf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 17, 2023

Check Out Tim Allen's Post From February 9:

See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond! pic.twitter.com/bwRzE487Vi — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 9, 2023

