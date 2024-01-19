The much-anticipated comeback of the cherished Christmas classic is now underway, as The Polar Express 2 is officially in development. Since its debut in 2004, The Polar Express has held a special place in the hearts of audiences. According to reports, Producer Gary Goetzman is determined to recreate the enchantment with a sequel. Although Goetzman has confirmed the development of the sequel, he acknowledges the need to coordinate various elements for the project to come together smoothly. Tom Hanks Reveals Forrest Gump 2 Had Been a Serious Possibility for 40 Minutes.

The Polar Express 2 Is Under Development:

‘The Polar Express 2’ is in works, 20 years after the original hit theaters. pic.twitter.com/xXMqmW9yQQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 18, 2024

