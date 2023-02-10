Los Angeles, Feb 10 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Tim Allen has confirmed his return as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5".

Allen has been the voice of the popular animated character Buzz Lightyear since the 1995 debut of the franchise.

Also Read | Farzi Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Shahid Kapoor - Vijay Sethupathi's Amazon Prime Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Last year's "Lightyear", which was billed as the original story of the character, had Chris Evans voicing the titular hero. The film had a dull run and many fans felt Allen's absence.

Allen announced his participation in the upcoming movie on Twitter.

Also Read | The Romantics To Showcase the Last Interview of Rishi Kapoor; Smriti Mundhra Says, 'He Carried With Him an Encyclopedic Knowledge of the Hindi Film Industry'.

"See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!" he tweeted alongside a photo of Buzz Lightyear.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently shared that a fifth installment in the "Toy Story" franchise was in the works.

"Toy Story 4" came out in 2020 and won the Academy Award for best animated feature. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)