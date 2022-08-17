In an interview with WSJ, Zoe Kravitz has revealed that she regrets calling out Will Smith publicly for the Oscar slap. Back in March, The Batman actress took to social media and uploaded posts throwing shade at the controversy that took place at the Oscars. For that, Kravitz received major criticism and has since then wished that she handled the entire situation differently. Will Smith Apologises to Chris Rock for Oscars Incident, Says ‘My Behaviour Was Unacceptable’ (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet:

Zoë Kravitz tells @WSJ that she regrets publicly calling out Will Smith for the Oscars slap: “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it. I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s okay.” pic.twitter.com/J2Dw9lP1i3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)