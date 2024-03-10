An evening adorned with elegance and splendour! The much-anticipated Oscars 2024 has arrived. In a matter of hours, the globe will witness exceptional cinematic creations, securing accolades from one of the most esteemed ceremonies. Before the Oscars, the preliminary celebrations are already underway. A multitude of renowned personalities, spanning from Hailey Bieber to Jonathan Bailey, Blackpink's ROSÉ, Garcelle Beauvais of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Paris Hilton, and Zoë Kravitz, attended the pre-Oscars gatherings. The Creative Artists Agency, the Saint Laurent, Vanity Fair and NBCUniversal dinner hosted the lavish dinner event. Oscars 2024 Nominations Breakdown: Oppenheimer Takes Lead With 13 Nominees, Followed Closely By Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon!.

Celebrities At Pre-Oscar Party 2024

#ROSÉ with Sharon Stone, Olivia Wilde, Anthony Vaccarello, Anja Rubik and Hailey Bieber 🖤 ROSÉ AT PRE OSCAR PARTY#ROSÉxSaintLaurent pic.twitter.com/bF1BaWei9H — the Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) March 9, 2024

Jonathan Bailey And Regé-Jean Page At Pre-Oscar Party 2024

✨NEW✨ Jonny and Regé-Jean Page attending the CAA pre Oscar party! #jonathanbailey #regejeanpage pic.twitter.com/uDs6qSPCeM — Jonathan Bailey Daily ✨ (@jbaileydaily) March 9, 2024

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at Pre-Oscar Party 2024

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the CAA pre-Oscar party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California pic.twitter.com/xkjwaPdej2 — Celeb Source (@celebfashionnnn) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)